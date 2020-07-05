Fairfax Park Authority introduce virtual summer camps

Children can choose from a variety of online programs not just in STEM, but in art, music, drama, sports, chess, cooking and business

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– It’s already a Summer like no other due to COVID-19, but Fairfax County Park Authority is putting a twist on things and starting virtual summer camps.

According to Park Authority officials they have partnered with dozens of camp providers to offer more than 375 online summer day camp options fro children ages 3-17. Children can choose from a variety of online programs not just in STEM, but in art, music, drama, sports, chess, cooking and business.

Carol Bulger, Camp Director for the Nature Camp said,

“I love the outdoors, I’m really into Science and natural Sciences so I just love being able to be outside all day, explore the nature and show these kids what I love.”

Park officials said registration is now open for virtual summer camps. To register search for category of activity: “Camps” in Parktakes online.