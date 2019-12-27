Fairfax officials remind residents of peak season for kitchen fires

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Christmas dinner was served Wednesday, and now, many folks are looking forward to a New Year’s feast. But before that feast, keep this in mind: Fairfax Fire officials said cooking-related fires are often more frequent around this time of year.

Officials said after Thanksgiving, the peak days for cooking-related fires are on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue wants to encourage residents to cook safely during the holiday season and offers some tips to prevent any kitchen fires.

Fire officials say if your oven catches fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed to prevent flames from burning yourself and your clothing.

Timothy Palmer, Captain of Fire Investigation Unit said “Always be on alert, make sure if there is a fire in your kitchen that you do not use water if it involves grease in someway shape or form use a approved fire extinguisher specifically for grease fires.”

Officials also encourage you to have a kid free zone of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drinks are being prepared.