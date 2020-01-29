Fairfax officials continue to investigate the officer involved shooting in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax Officials held a press conference on Wednesday to update the community on the investigation of an officer-involved shooting.

On Tuesday night, officers said they from the SWAT team went to the 7600 block of Lee Landing Drive to serve a narcotics search warrant and other related arrest warrants. Officials say when they entered the home they were confronted by David Vo, 24, holding an assault-style weapon. A SWAT officer then fired his weapon, shooting Vo in the leg.

Chief Edwin Roessler Jr said the officer is a 16-year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Roessler Jr. said, “Vo was struck with one round from the firearm from the Fairfax County Police Officer which neutralized his threat. Immediately, officers rendered aid and continued to secure the home. Two of his children, both under the age of four, and his girlfriend was in the home. The children and the girlfriend were not harmed in this event.”

Officials say Vo has been charged with felony distribution of marijuana and felony failure to appear. He is also being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Additional charges are expected.