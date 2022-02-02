Fairfax Navy Veteran raises awareness for mental health in military community

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax navy veteran recently raised $1,800 through a year-long cycling challenge to benefit veterans and support the Virginia-based organization Hope For The Warriors.

Despite having a back injury, navy veteran Jake Welch rode 8,020 miles to bring attention to the suicide rate among veterans.

Jake Welch says he decided to work with Hope For The Warriors due to its charity work benefits veterans.

“The military community is one that is particularly vulnerable. They are put in high-stress situations and things they need to cope with, Jake Welch, Navy Veteran.

Welch’s wife, who is active-duty with the airforce, recommended that he ride 22 miles a day to signify the rate of suicides among veterans.

“I decided to do 22 miles a day on average for the year to bring home the enormity of that number,” said Jake Welch, Navy Veteran.

The organization, which has focused on the well-being of veterans for 15 years, says they are thankful to Jake for his efforts.

“In terms of really standing up for veterans’ suicide and mental health awareness, that is just something that as an organization we are proud of we applaud,” said Jenna McDonald, Director of Physical Wellness, Sports & Recreation for Hope For The Warriors.

Welch says he hopes to complete another charitable ride from Virginia to North Carolina.