Fairfax NAACP to distribute over $19,000 in pandemic relief

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax NAACP will distribute over $19,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to community-based organizations.

This isn’t the first time the chapter has given back — president Sean Perryman says the Fairfax NAACP has spent $20,000 in emergency relief funding in the last month. Part of that supported minority- and women-owned businesses as part of the VA 30 Day Fund. The organization also granted students of color $3,500 in scholarship funds.

The Fairfax NAACP received a grant in recognition of the work it’s done during the pandemic and it’s feeding it right back into the community. $19,350 will fund the Shelter House, which provides isolation and quarantining services; PTA’s to support virtual learning technology and organizations that are fighting the eviction crisis.

Perryman said the NAACP is known for being an advocacy organization but it’s also a community organization, too. “We try to build community, we try to help communities, and this is right at the heart of what we do as a nonprofit in Northern Virginia,” he said.

“Just like everyone else, [minorities are] facing unemployment, obviously a health crisis, but we don’t have as much to fall back on because of the wealth gap that we see in our country,” Perryman said. African Americans and the Latinx population have been adversely affected by the coronavirus, shining a light on the inequities that existed before the coronavirus made its way to the U.S.

This round of funding will also go back to the VA 30 Day Fund. Perryman says the CARES Act applications were “almost impossible to navigate.” It was difficult for minority-owned mom and pop shops to get the relief funding they needed, while the Los Angeles Lakers received a CARES Act grant during the first round of distribution.