Fairfax NAACP president announces run for Lieutenant Governor

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County’s NAACP President is running for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

Sean Perryman made the announcement earlier this week. He said he made this decision due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis caused by it. Perryman said he has helped fund 30 minority owned businesses, but said he realized he needed a higher platform to help people in need after seeing Fairfax residents struggling through these difficult times.

“I see myself as being an advocate for the people that I represent and if I represent the people of Virginia I will be advocating for all of them. I think that now more than ever in this pandemic we’ve seen our problems, the issues we face, and we’re facing them together as a community and that transcends race, class, gender, everything,” said Perryman.

Perryman said he looks forward to meeting people across the Commonwealth to hear about the issues that are important to them.

