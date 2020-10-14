Fairfax NAACP partners with Shelter House Inc. for diaper drive

The diaper drive will run until the end of October.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Fairfax NAACP has teamed up with non-profit Shelter House Inc. to create a diaper drive for NoVa residents in need.

The initiative was created by Abi Braxendale, a new mom and future co-chair of the Fairfax NAACP’s health committee. She came up with the idea when she realized that other moms may be struggling to purchase baby supplies during the pandemic.

“I know how many diapers my daughter goes through per day, and it’s just an insane amount,” said Braxendale. “I didn’t want a mom or caretaker to wonder where they’re going to get diapers.”

The Fairfax NAACP considered partnering with many organizations, but decided on the Shelter House because of their commitment to helping parents and survivors of domestic violence abuse.

“There are lots of great organizations in our community that provide services to people in need, but we landed on the Shelter House because of their work with families,” said Linda Cook, co-chair of the Fairfax NAACP’s health committee.

The Shelter House, Inc. created an Amazon virtual wish list, so people wouldn’t have to drop off donations in person during the pandemic. Braxendale says they are mostly seeking diapers and wipes.

The Fairfax NAACP says that their greatest goal with the drive is to help those in the community who may need extra help during this difficult time.