Fairfax NAACP host online forum to address systemic racism in FCPS

FARIFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County NAACP chapter will begin to host online forums, addressing systemic racism in Fairfax County schools.

The NAACP will host a virtual discussion about ways to root out systemic racism from schools. NAACP president, Sean Perryman said although systemic racism is not always intentional, the systems and procedures within schools need to change their curriculum, so it doesn’t leave out the history of the work of African Americans.

“The chapter has always been addressing these issues but now we have a more receptive audience. When we talk about systemic racism in FCPS that includes everything from the curriculum which leaves out African Americans to the discipline procedures that disproportionately impact us” said Perryman.

Perryman said the first forum will be held August 5.

