Fairfax man gets 20 years for child pornography charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax man was sentenced to 20 years behind bars Wednesday for downloading images and videos depicting children as young as 4-years-old being sexually abused.

The Department of Justice said in a release that, according to court documents, 40-year-old Christopher Robert Sueiro used the Darknet to solicit and promote child pornography, eventually amassing thousands of images and videos over the course of at least four years.

According to the DOJ he was a member of a Darknet site dedicated to trafficking in pornography depicting preteen boys, where he made posts promoting and soliciting images and videos and attempted to receive explicit material from other users.