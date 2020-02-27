Fairfax library offers new program to help adults earn a diploma

This program is unique because it has a workforce readiness certificate program

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County is launching a program through the county’s public library to help adults earn their high school diplomas.

This new program is called career online high school, and it’s designed to help adults earn a diploma and train for a career in only 18 months. Any Fairfax County resident who is 20 years or older can join the program if they’ve completed middle school, have a library card, and have access to a computer and the internet.

Renee Edwards, Program and Educational Services Director said, “This program is unique because it has a workforce readiness certificate program where people can come in basically have a major. They can come in and study homeland security, childcare and education, hospitality and leisure.

“They start the program studying one of these majors before they move into there high school diploma curriculum,” said Edwards.

Edwards said 35 scholarships for the program will also be given out to selected adults who qualify for them.