Fairfax libraries celebrate Lunar New Year

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax libraries are opening their doors to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

George Mason Library hosted a lion dance performance on Saturday to honor and celebrate the Chinese culture.

The traditional dance done in celebration is said to bring good luck into the new year.

“For the Lunar New Year, we typically do a lot of performances at libraries just to educate the public about lion dances, and they typically bring in good luck,” said Allie Shaw, Jow Ga Shaolin Institute.

Librarians say they are happy to have events like this to educate children about various cultures and traditions.

“We also want to share the culture with all of our community, and it’s really important for children to come in and see something they wouldn’t normally see,” said Angela Rowley, George Mason Library.

The martial arts school located in Herndon trains its students to perform the lion dance every year.

“In our school, it is a lot of martial arts training first to have the basics down, and then we’ll teach students how to do the lion dance, and there are weeks and weeks of training to get ready for a show but typically years and years of training to get ready for a lion,” said Allie Shaw, Jow Ga Shaolin Institute.

It will be the year of the tiger on Tuesday.

George Mason Library was not the only stop for the martial arts studio. They performed at five Fairfax branches to celebrate the Lunar New Year.