Fairfax law firm launches Giving Tuesday match campaign for charity

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Harrity 4 Charity, the giving-back initiative of Harrity LLP, is pledging to match $255,000 of donations received.

Starting Dec 1, the firm will give donations to the American Heart Association, INOVA Children’s Hospital, No More Stolen Childhoods and ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer.

John Harrity, founding partner of Harrity LLP, says that each charity chosen has personally impacted his staff’s lives. He says that it’s important to remember these charities still need donations, even during a pandemic. Harrity himself suffered from a widowmaker heart attack, and he vowed to not let that experience ‘go to waste.’

“We forget about these other ones that we really need to focus on,” said Harrity. “Childhood sexual abuse hasn’t ended because of this pandemic. Heart attacks have not ended, and that’s our number one killer, and that’s the reason that we have to still be laser-focused on charitable giving, especially this year.”

The campaign will run until Dec. 31st.