Fairfax launches online vaccine registration form after a high volume of calls

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– After Fairfax County moved to phase 1b of vaccinations on Monday, the vaccine hotline became overwhelmed with thousands of residents trying to set up an appointment, leading the board of supervisors to think fast to develop a solution.

Following a meeting Tuesday morning, the county announced residents who fall under phase 1b, including adults age 75 and older, followed by essential frontline workers, can now complete an online registration form to confirm vaccine eligibility instead of calling the hotline.

Fairfax County vaccine rollout.

Once the pre-registration form is filled out and you are considered eligible to receive the vaccine, the health department will contact you to arrange an appointment.

Residents can still call the vaccine hotline at 703-324-7404, but board members warn about long wait times.

For more information, click here.