Fairfax launches equitable transportation services program

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County launched a revamped program to streamline transportation services for senior or low-income residents.

Previously, residents held paper vouchers for taxi services; but now, they can apply for a debit card under the new Transportation Options, Programs and Services initiative, otherwise known as TOPS.

Residents will have access to taxi services, Uber and Lyft, Capitol Bikeshare, Fairfax Connector and WMATA.

“It’s an equity piece to allow individuals access, a number of transportation options. It gives them the choice of what options they want to use to get to their doctor’s appointments to get to work, they can use it for a number of options,” said Susan Shaw, TOPS program director.

Qualifying residents can apply online and will pay $20 to receive a $100 subsidy twice a year.

