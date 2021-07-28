Fairfax investigating death of a 19-year-old as a homicide

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police said a homicide investigation is underway in Alexandria after a man was found dead inside an apartment Tuesday night.

Around 7:12 p.m., police responded to the apartment located in the 3100 block of Southgate Drive after a family member found 19-year-old Ronald Worthy Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced Worthy dead at the scene.

Neighbors allegedly told police they heard gunshots in the early afternoon, but no one called to report it.

When authorities investigated the apartment, they said there were no obvious signs of forced entry and they do not believe it was a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau (703)-246-7800 and select option 3.