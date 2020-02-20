Fairfax High School opens annual career expo to all county students

23 schools bring in about 860 students

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax High School held its annual career experience expo on Wednesday, but this year’s fair had a twist.

Over 200 students from different Fairfax County Schools came to Fairfax High School to participate in 15 workshops. Students got to choose three workshops of their choice, including dance, theater or film to have a hands-on learning experience. A keynote speaker also came out to speak with students.

Erin Molek, Career Experience Specialist for Fairfax Academy said, “We have between 600 and 800 students any given time enjoying all of those workshops during the three sessions.”

Officials say planning the expo started at the beginning of the school year.

