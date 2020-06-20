Fairfax High School ditches “Rebels” for “Lions”

Fairfax High will use the team name Lions and Lion Pride instead of Rebels and Rebel Pride.

CITY OF FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax High School principal has permanently changed the school’s team name, effective immediately.

Fairfax High will use the team name Lions and Lion Pride instead of Rebels and Rebel Pride. Lenart started the renaming process last year with Fairfax City’s and Fairfax County’s School Boards. The school system says since she started two years ago, Lenart has been examining and investigating the origin of Rebels and Rebel Pride and talking to students, staff members, and community members.

The original mascot, a Confederate soldier named Johnny Reb, was removed in 1985. New band uniforms, a new gym floor, and spirit wear have been purchased.

On Thursday the Fairfax County School Board showed support for renaming Mosby Woods Elementary School, named for a Confederate Army colonel, once the process to rename Robert E. Lee High School is completed. The school carries the name of John S. Mosby, a Confederate army colonel.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM