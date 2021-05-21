Fairfax High School design students show personal journey in “Fashion In Motion” show

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fashion students at Fairfax High School are using their creativity to prepare for their Fashion In Motion 2021 show.

Inspired by history and a pop of colors, some students say they overcame inner and outer obstacles to finish designing, cutting, and sewing their debut collections. Although students weren’t physically in the classrooms, some students say being at home was their safe haven to execute their work, working on their collection throughout the entire school year.

“I think what my collection tells is one of perseverance, whether it be your fighting for the right to vote or your fighting to get through this pandemic while making all these clothes alone in your room. I think that’s what my collection story is” said Alenoush Davis.

Jin-A Chang, a fashion teacher, said, “The best part of this is I get to see their end result and their confidence. The students you’re going to see tonight — I’ve had them for two years, from the beginning of their junior year to the end of their senior year. The personal growth that they go through is tremendous, and I’m so happy to say a lot of them are leaving with a sense of self.”