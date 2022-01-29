Fairfax health officials urge COVID-19 Vaccinations for children

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Health urges parents to vaccinate their children ages five and older.

The recommendation comes amid Fairfax Health District’s recent report of 828 COVID-19 cases in the county and an 18.5 percent 7-day positivity rate.

Due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, health officials say pediatric hospitalizations are increasing in record numbers.

“Given this data, it is so critical now more than ever before that children should be vaccinated. In all approved ages to reduce the risk of infection, severe disease, and death caused by COVID-19,” said Dr. Tabassum Shamim, Local Pediatrician.

Children are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and teens between the ages of 12 to 17 can receive a booster shot.