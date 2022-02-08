Fairfax health officials investigate possible measles exposure

FILE – This Feb. 6, 2015, file photo shows a Measles, Mumps and Rubella, M-M-R vaccine on a countertop at a pediatrics clinic in Greenbrae, Calif. A study released this week has found that a 2016 California law intended to improve childhood vaccination rates had the greatest effect on high-risk areas where the rates were the lowest. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax Health District is looking into possible measles exposure after a person tested positive. They released a list of locations and times where exposure may have happened between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3.

Officials released the following locations, dates and times of potential exposure sites:

Grand Centreville Plaza

Feb. 1

11:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Feb. 1 11:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Grand Centreville Plaza

Feb. 3

2:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Feb. 3 2:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Inova Fairfax Hospital – Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments

Feb. 3

5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

A release gave the following guidance if you were at any of the above locations during the listed time frames:

If you have received two doses of a measles containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps, and rubella [MMR] vaccine or a measles only vaccine which is available in other countries) you are protected and do not need to take any action.

If you have received only one dose of a measles containing vaccine, you are very likely to be protected and your risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures is very low. However, to achieve complete immunity, contact your health care provider about getting a second vaccine dose.

If you have never received a measles containing vaccine nor had a documented case of measles, you may be at risk of getting measles from this exposure. Contact your local health department or health care provider for advice on possible intervention to decrease your risk of becoming infected or other precautions you need to take. If you notice the symptoms of measles, stay home and away from others, and immediately call your primary health care provider or health department to discuss further care. Call ahead before going to the office or the emergency room and tell them that you were exposed to measles.

Officials said that symptoms appear in two stages. The first stage typically involves a high fever over 101 degrees, a runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough. The second stage will have its onset around the third to the seventh day when a rash will begin to spread from the face to the entire body. Officials said that if anyone was exposed, symptoms may develop as late as Feb. 24.

Anyone with any questions can call 703-688-3471. The Virginia Department of Health has more information about measles online.