Fairfax Health Department is hiring nurses to help administer COVID-19 vaccines

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Health Department needs help with its COVID-19 vaccination and pandemic response efforts.

“We’re looking specifically for vaccinators, that is the key role that we’re trying to fill. So nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered nurses, LPNs, those that can complete required training to become a COVID-19 vaccinator is what this recruitment advertisement is really targeted towards,” said Stephanie Nikkola, emergency planning coordinator for the Fairfax County Health Department.

The county said workers will be hired on a part-time and temporary basis. The health department plans to hire 100 individuals. To apply, click here.