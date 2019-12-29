Fairfax fire officials urge residents to properly discard cigarettes, to prevent house fires

Virginia

Officials say some of the fires they have responded to have been due to smoking accidents

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax Fire officials have responded to over 60 fires this month. Officials urge residents who smoke to either “Sink it or Soak it”.

Officials said residents that smoke should be aware that a house fire can be prevented by there motto to “Sink it or Soak it“. Officials say some of the fires they have responded to have been due to smoking accidents.


Officials also want residents to know to never dispose of cigarette butts in potted planting soil and never flick cigarettes into the shrubbery. Lastly, to prevent a deadly cigarette fire always be alert.

