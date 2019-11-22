Fairfax Fire Investigators share tips on how to safeguard your home this thanksgiving season

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Thanksgiving is almost here and Fairfax fire investigators have the recipe for success when it comes to what to do and what not to do in the kitchen.

Fairfax officials say thanksgiving is one of their busiest times of the year, where they see a spike in house fires, one of the reasons for this comes from families deep frying turkeys. Lieutenant Fire Investigator Eddie Price said to use your turkey fryers outside and to never use them in the garage or on a porch. Also be mindful of not leaving it unattended.



“You want to have a kid-free zone recommending three feet around your turkey fryer so that it doesn’t get tilted over. Make sure your turkey is completely thawed out when you before placing it in the turkey fryer because an unthawed turkey can cause grease to splatter out. Lastly make sure to keep an eye on the temperature because it can overheat quickly” said Price.

Officials say wear short or tight fitting sleeves when cooking. Long loose sleeves are more likely to catch on fire or get caught on pot handles.