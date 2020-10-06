Fairfax Fire and Rescue kicks of Fire Prevention Week

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Monday, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue kicked off Fire Prevention Week (FPW) 2020. Due to this year’s circumstances, they will be uploading videos with kitchen safety tips as families across the nation are spending more time in the kitchen.

“This year’s theme is serve up fire safety in the kitchen. This is a timely theme as this year we’ve spent more time at home with our families. Please join us throughout the week as we bring you some special activities, engaging videos, some prizes, and even a special guest or two,” said Fairfax Fire Chief, John Butler.

Monday’s activity includes filling out a Home Safety Checklist. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue urges you to take the time to sit down with your family and answer yes or no to important safety questions we all sometimes forget about. Questions include, are your heating appliances tested every year or is there a screen in front of your fireplace? If the answer is no to any of the questions, Fairfax Fire and Rescue deems there to be a fire hazard in your home that needs to be corrected.

On Tuesday, Fairfax Fire and Rescue will provide information on developing a Family Escape Plan and all you need to know about smoke alarms.

For more information about FPW, click here.