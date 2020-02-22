Fairfax Fire and Rescue and Burke Fire Station hold their first CPR Saves Lives event

Our goal today is to have people recognize when somebody is having that emergency to make that call to 9-1-1

BURKE, Va. (WDVM)– According to the American Heart Association, about 90 percent of people who suffer from an out of hospital cardiac arrest die. Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department and Burke Volunteer Fire Station want to make sure residents are knowledgeable about CPR and how to save a life.

“Our goal today is to have people recognize when somebody is having that emergency to make that call to 9-1-1 and then to not worry about rescue breaths but to offer quality compression’s,” said Missy Tuttle, Adjunct CPR Instructor for Fairfax Fire Rescue.

Officials said music can also save lives. Songs like “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees and “Baby Shark” make people feel more confident performing hands only CPR and to remember the correct rate when trained to a beat.”

“Our goal with quality compression’s is to make sure that whoever is delivering those compression’s is doing that at a rate of between 100 and 120 beats per minute,” said Tuttle.

Although residents in the community came for CPR awareness and practice, this event was also held to honor the life of a cardiac survivor who died and came back to life due to his rescuer performing hands on CPR.

“Any measures taken before emergency personal arrive can truly be life changing,” said Wyleng Liew, Life Safety Education Specialist.

Officials said they’re blown away by the amount of support from residents who came to learn more about CPR awareness.