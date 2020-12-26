Fairfax fifth-grader starts candle business to give back to those in need

'The time that I have been home has really allowed us to build a foundation so that we can carry this forward"

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — One Fairfax elementary school student is achieving big dreams, and he’s only getting started.

Alejandro is the owner of “Smell Of Love Candles”. His passion started after the family learned that the chemicals in store-bought candles caused headaches for Alejandro and his 3-year-old sister.

“My mom didn’t know where headaches came from, and she figured out it had paraffin in them, which is a by-product of petroleum. So I wanted to start a business and I made soy and natural candles” said Alejandro.

Inspired by his mother, the 5th grader said he makes candles almost everyday in the morning and evening.

“What I first do is, grab wax, and I put three dots of whatever wax I use, and I put it in here. It’ll take a few minutes to let it heat up, but I also put this thermometer in here so I can tell what texture it is and the right time to take it out” said Alejandro.

As he makes his holiday scents and goes through the process, he then waits for the scents to come to life. His mom said candle making has made their relationship stronger.

“It’s allowed us to really learn each other in a way that’s not just mother, son but I get to see him in a way where’s he’s discovering new things and just see how his mind works, and that’s been really inspiring,” said his mother Patricia.

Patricia said this isn’t a hobby for the family, it’s a lifestyle.

“The time that I have been home has really allowed us to build a foundation so that we can carry this forward,” said Patricia.

Alejandro uses some profits to save for college and donates a portion of his monthly profits to local charities. You can catch Alejandro at the Vienna Holiday Pop-up Market from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 136 Maple Avenue. To buy his candles online, click here.