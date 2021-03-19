Fairfax expands vaccine registration to three more essential worker groups

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Individuals who live or work in the Fairfax Health District and fall into the following categories are now eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine:

Food and Agriculture (does not include public-serving restaurant workers per state and federal guidelines)

Manufacturing

Grocery Store Workers

The Fairfax Health Department has been accepting vaccine registration from the following categories and will continue to prioritize these groups in Phase 1B:

Police, fire, and hazmat (currently eligible)

Corrections and homeless shelter workers (currently eligible)

Childcare/K-12 Teachers or Staff (currently eligible)

The next groups in the queue include:

Public transit workers

Mail carriers (USPS and private)

Officials needed to maintain continuity of government

Clergy/Faith leaders

Janitorial/Cleaning staff

The Fairfax Health Department said that they are opening additional categories because they are receiving more vaccines in the next few weeks, allowing them to move through their current waitlist at a faster pace. They expect to move into Phase 1C in mid-April and move into Phase 2 by May 1.

