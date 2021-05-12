Fairfax Education Association asking for raise for school employees for upcoming school year

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax Education Association asked the Fairfax County School Board to raise employee wages this school year.

During a county school board meeting, President of the Fairfax Education Association Kimberly Adams said the raise would entice employees back to work and would also help with COVID-related recovery.

“What you may not know or realize is how critical these dollars truly will be to keeping your workforce for the coming school year, already we have seen just the vacancy list for special educators, larger than ever before this time of the year, the number of qualified substitutes continues to dwindle,” said Adams.

WDVM reached out to a spokesperson with the school system. She didn’t have a response for us at this time.

