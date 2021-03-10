Fairfax defers flag ordinance proposal to next meeting

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Fairfax County board of supervisors met for their regular meeting and held a public hearing on the New and Modernized Zoning Ordinance, a proposal including many new changes including a flag regulation ordinance.

After 70 speakers and five hours of public testimony, the board decided to defer the motion on the zoning ordinance to be discussed during their meeting.

Staff revised some original recommendations after hearing concerns from many military families who would be unable to fly the funeral flag of a fallen soldier under the current proposal. Instead of a maximum flag size of 24 square feet, the revised recommendation would allow up to 50 square feet.

Board members had questions about the revisions and resident’s concerns, prompting them to defer the ordinance until their questions could be addressed.

The board will reconvene on March 23 at 4:30 p.m.