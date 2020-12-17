Fairfax County’s “Treehouse Teacher” takes distance learning to new heights

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — One Fairfax County school teacher is taking distance learning to new heights.

Every morning before school, sixth-grade teacher Nellie Williams makes the short commute from her home to her classroom — a treehouse in her backyard.

“One of my friends said, ‘I think that should be your new classroom,’ and we were like, ‘No. that’s crazy,” said the Haycock Elementary instructor. “We thought about it and the next day we went to home depot and just started looking and getting ideas, and it just took off.”

At the start of virtual learning, Williams worked under a tent on her patio. She decided to convert her daughter’s old treehouse into an office space when she realized in-person instruction wouldn’t resume anytime soon. Williams and her husband spent the summer converting the structure into a classroom that could survive the elements.

“We put this laminate flooring on top of it, ran the ethernet cable and the power, the decorations you see on the wall were actually from my classroom, to make it feel like I was really at work,” she said.

The teacher is the talk of the school, with her students saying that they think it’s “super cool” that their instructor works up in a tree.

But the educator turned the project into a lesson, encouraging her students to create their own special spots to study.

“I explained to my students and I showed them a presentation that I made, and brought it into a lesson and said, ‘Think about your space, and we’re all in unique spaces,” she said.

Williams says her new office took a lot of hard work.

“It also made me realize, and I like to pass on that information to my kids, just how much work goes into something that looks so tiny but really took a lot to get it there.”