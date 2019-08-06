Fairfax County’s first permanent LOVE letters set up at Workhouse Arts Center

The former D.C. prison-turned-multidisciplinary art facility has made an open call to all artists to personalize the letters to make them unique

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — This year, the Virginia Tourism Corporation is celebrating 50 years of its Virginia is For Lovers slogan. Fairfax County is also celebrating, because it has received its first permanent set of LOVE letters, which are now being displayed at the Workhouse Arts Center.

“We look for every opportunity we can to bring tourists here, guests here, audience members, students; people who love the history of the region and the Suffrage Movement, which has ties to our site,” said Frank Pappas, managing director of Workhouse Arts Center, “and this is just another way to interest people.”

The former D.C. prison-turned-multidisciplinary art facility has made an open call to all artists to personalize the letters to make them unique to Fairfax County.

Before stopping at their permanent home, the letters made their way around 11 sites in the county, including George Washington’s Mount Vernon and the Tysons Corner shopping mall.