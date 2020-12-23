Fairfax County’s Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano ends cash bail system

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County’s Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano announced that his office will no longer seek cash bail.
Descano said in a video posted on Twitter that cash bail is “racially biased” and promotes disparities between the rich and poor in the criminal justice system.
The attorney said that his office will instead pair individuals with services so that they can go home, but ensure they appear for their trial date.
He is calling upon the general assembly to abolish the cash-bail system.
“All it does is create a two-tiered system of justice, one for rich people and one for everybody else. Unfortunately, black and brown Virginians bare the brunt of that injustice,” said Descano in the video.
Descano released his full plan detailing a “workable solution” on his website.
- World’s space achievements a bright spot after stressful 2020 on Earth
- Blood test for cancer recurrence aims to cover more patients
- EXCLUSIVE – CELEBRATE SEINFELD FESTIVUS TONIGHT at 10P
- WVU hopes to fill open spot after Buffalo cancellation
- Only 86 positive coronavirus cases: How Marymount University has kept students safe this past semester
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App