Fairfax County’s Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano ends cash bail system

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County’s Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano announced that his office will no longer seek cash bail.

Descano said in a video posted on Twitter that cash bail is “racially biased” and promotes disparities between the rich and poor in the criminal justice system.

The attorney said that his office will instead pair individuals with services so that they can go home, but ensure they appear for their trial date.

"I've long said that the laws on the books should match the values in our hearts. Cash bail is unjust, racially biased, and doesn't make our community safer. That's why my office won't request it and why I call on the legislature to end it. Join me."-CA Descano (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oohqbc7Ou2 — Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Descano (@FairfaxCountyCA) December 21, 2020

He is calling upon the general assembly to abolish the cash-bail system.

“All it does is create a two-tiered system of justice, one for rich people and one for everybody else. Unfortunately, black and brown Virginians bare the brunt of that injustice,” said Descano in the video.

Descano released his full plan detailing a “workable solution” on his website.