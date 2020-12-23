Fairfax County’s Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano ends cash bail system

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano says that cash bail is ‘racially biased’.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County’s Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano announced that his office will no longer seek cash bail.

Descano said in a video posted on Twitter that cash bail is “racially biased” and promotes disparities between the rich and poor in the criminal justice system.

The attorney said that his office will instead pair individuals with services so that they can go home, but ensure they appear for their trial date.

He is calling upon the general assembly to abolish the cash-bail system.

“All it does is create a two-tiered system of justice, one for rich people and one for everybody else. Unfortunately, black and brown Virginians bare the brunt of that injustice,” said Descano in the video.

Descano released his full plan detailing a “workable solution” on his website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories