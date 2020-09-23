Fairfax County will allow some students to return to class in-person this October

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Break out those backpacks! The Fairfax County school board has voted in favor of a proposal to allow certain students and staff to return the class in-person this fall.

The schools are hoping that the first group of students will be back by the first week of October. The first wave of students will be those who are enrolled in specialized high school courses that have in-person requirements.

Some of the courses that require students to have hands-on experience include firefighting, licensed practical nursing and construction technology, according to Lucy Caldwell, Director of News and Information for Fairfax County Public Schools. Special education students will also qualify to return, due to the difficulty of learning online with a disability.

“The earliest cohorts would have roughly 6,700 students. At this time, we do believe we have enough staff who are wanting to come back and be available to teach these programs.” Lucy Caldwell, Director of News and Information for Fairfax County Public Schools

Schools will adhere to COVID-19 protocols, such as distancing the children six feet apart, wearing face coverings and eating meals in classrooms when possible. Read more about the proposed plan here.