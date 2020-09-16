Fairfax County votes to ban firearms on government property

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County is the latest addition to the gun ban trend in Northern Virginia counties.

The Board of Supervisors voted to ban firearms on government property on Sep. 15th. The ordinance prohibits carrying firearms in county buildings, parks, and community centers.

The decision comes after other Northern Virginia counties, such as Arlington and Alexandria, passed similar legislation within the past few months.

While many residents were in support of the ordinance, some thought that the law is a bad idea, claiming that citizens won’t be able to defend themselves from those who use firearms irresponsibly or illegally.

“I hope before passing such ordinance, you have reviewed this evidence, as the onus is on you, our elected board members, to ensure that the new ordinance is actually addressing a problem, and not just taking away the rights of citizens.” Michael McCartney, Fairfax County resident

As required by law, the state will be posting signage at the entrances of all the spaces where firearms are prohibited. Violators could face a misdemeanor charge that includes up to one year in jail, a $2,5000 fine, or both.