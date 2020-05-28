Fairfax County to host digital career fair

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is hosting a career fair on May 28 on a completely virtual platform.

The virtual career fair will feature 13 companies based in the northern Virginia area who are looking to fill a variety of entry-level positions.

President and CEO of the FCEDA Victor Hoskins says the event is from 1-3 p.m. and there are several hundred slots open for registration.

“So this month is focused specifically on grads.,” Hoskins said. “They’re graduating right now, they’re entering an environment where it was 2% unemployment, now it’s 14% unemployment. So it’s really hard for them to connect with opportunities, so we want to get them connected. And we know these companies want to hire, and they want to hire young people. “

Registration is free and Hoskins says they plan to host more virtual fairs every month for different categories of job seekers.

