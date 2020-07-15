Fairfax County to consider removing Civil War monuments at courthouse

Virginia

The monuments, memorials and markers are publicly owned.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Since 1904, the Historic Courthouse has been home to a memorial honoring John Quincy Marr, a Confederate soldier who died during the war.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing to discuss the possible removal, relocation, contextualization or covering of the county’s Civil War related monuments at its Judicial Complex.

The monuments, memorials, and markers are publicly owned. The county was unable to interfere with them until July 1, when a 2020 Virginia General Assembly law went into effect that allows localities to do so. Virginia law requires the monuments and memorials to be moved to a museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield within 30 days. 

Since 1904, the Historic Courthouse has been home to a memorial honoring John Quincy Marr, a Confederate soldier who died during the war. Two canons and a marker may also be moved.

The hearing will be held in September. 

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories