Fairfax County teen places in national spelling bee

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County teen has a few more trophies to add to her collection, after placing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Rising freshman Akshita Balaji tied for 21st place after competing against 209 national qualifiers in the competition.

Balaji was one of two Virginia public schools students to make it this far in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and the first time in a decade that a Fairfax County student has been in the final top 30 spellers in the national competition.

Spelling bees have always been a part of Balaji’s life since a young age, winning her first spelling bee in India at the age of six.

Balaji credits her family for helping pave the way for her success.



“My family was really helpful in this journey and I definitely could not have done it without them. My mom would make lists for me, and my dad would quiz me, and my sister was my rock — she would be there for me when I needed her. My family really played an important role, and they all motivated me to try my hardest,” said Balaji.

Balaji says she may want to start coaching other students to participate in spelling bees this summer.