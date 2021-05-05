Fairfax County teacher creates unique ways to help her students transition back into the classroom

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — One kindergarten teacher at Mason Crest Elementary school has been reunited with her students again. Her door re-opened last week and she has come up with creative ways to ease the transitioning process for her students.

Jessica Moon, Teacher said, “I love being able to have fun with my kids, I think that’s just a big thing.”

The kindergarten teacher can now put a face to the name of her students. She said having them back is exciting.

“The biggest thing we noticed when we came back was they recognized each other and they were so excited to see each other, so I knew that the relationships they built virtually were kind of transferring over just naturally” said Moon.

Moon said one of her main goals is to always keep them connected on and offline. Being back in the classroom she’s seen a major improvement.

“The biggest thing is we’re seeing them learn. They’re learning how to read, how to do math and count, through the virtual schooling but also transferred that to the classroom” said Moon.

To keep the momentum going because of the impact COVID-19 has had on student’s mental health, Moon does weekly dance parties so her students can still learn but also have fun.

While the kids dance to the beat, this is a way for Moon’s students to pat themselves on the back for a good week they’ve had.

“I think the biggest thing that grounds me, is the fact that these are kids that we’re teaching and they love to have fun. They love to dance and listen to music, and being able to give them the opportunity to let their hair down is okay” said Moon.

In addition to her weekly dance parties, Moon will continue to have lessons on feelings with her students so they can feel comfortable expressing if they’re happy or sad.