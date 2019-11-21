Fairfax County teacher arrested for inappropriate sexual conduct with student

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County teacher is accused of having sexual relations with a student at Fairfax High School. Daniel Kim, 29, of Oakton faces a felony charge of indecent liberties by a custodian, according to Fairfax County Police Department.

Kim was arrested Wednesday evening at his home by the Major Crimes Bureau Child Abuse Squad. According to detectives, a student reported the alleged unlawful sexual conduct within the past two months.

Kim is held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. If you have information regarding this case, detectives can be called at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE.