Fairfax County survey asks students grades 8-12 about their sex and dating lives, substance use

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Students ranging from 8th to 12th grade in Fairfax County are being asked questions about their sex and dating lives as part of the county’s new youth survey.

The survey, which is administered by the Fairfax County School Board and Board of Supervisors, asks questions about the students’ sexual behavior.

The questions range from the number of sexual partners students have, how many times they have had sexual intercourse in recent months, and what contraception methods students use.

“The survey is given to all students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12 each fall. It provides a wealth of information about a variety of topics related to our youth that influence their physical and mental well-being, from sleep and nutritional habits to substance abuse behaviors to symptoms of depression and suicidal thoughts,” read a press release on Fairfax County Public School’s website.

The survey also asks questions regarding the students’ home lives, tobacco and alcohol use, and mental health.

According to the press release, non-profits and youth leadership classes use the survey results to “determine the effectiveness of school and community intervention and prevention programs,” and “to identify changing trends and areas of need.”

The survey is anonymous and no personal information is reported.