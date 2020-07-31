Fairfax County supervisors establish affordable housing preservation task force

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Supervisors have established an affordable housing preservation task force.

The board introduced a motion on July 28 to develop a comprehensive plan for the preservation of affordable housing.

According to the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech, 9,500 units in Fairfax County are considered to be “market affordable.”

The board stated that the task force is essential to the community to protect older multifamily rental or mobile homes from demolition or redevelopment.

“These trends are slowly eroding the county’ market affordable housing stock and forcing families and individuals out of the communities where they work,” the board said.

The task force will provide the board with a comprehensive preservation plan by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

