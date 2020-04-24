Fairfax County Superintendent proposes $2M budget for tech infrastructure due to virtual learning issues

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — As Fairfax County Public Schools struggle to stabilize its online learning system, the FCPS Superintendent has proposed a $2 million budget for technology infrastructure and support.
Superintendent Scott Brabrand said he has revised his proposed budget to include a $2 million down payment. After several failed attempts of virtual learning school board members expect a strong technology infrastructure.
“We recognize that our students and teachers need a reliable system for virtual learning” said Brabrand.
