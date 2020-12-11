Fairfax County superintendent discuss tentative back to school plan

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent gave details on a tentative back to school plan.

Although no final decision has been made yet, the plan now is to bring additional groups of students back to the classroom in January. School officials said the plan is part of the system’s effort to expand in-person learning. However, in Thursday’s night board meeting, school board members brought up concerns to the county’s health director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu.

Tamara Derenak-Kaufax, School Board Member Representing Lee District said, “One class did have an outbreak there and we’re looking to you for guidance on what we can do to protect our staff there because these staff and people take care of feeding, restroom, issues.”

Tiffany Finck-Haynes, Lobbyist- Organizer for Fairfax County Federation of Teachers, said another school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra asked Dr. Addo-Ayensu about the health department working with FCPS to do rapid and random COVID-19 test for students and staff to keep everyone safe. This was a concern raised as other school districts and Virginia colleges are doing.

Superintendent Scott Brabrand said he knows this transition is happening quickly, but at the same time, he does not know if it will happen for sure.