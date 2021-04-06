Fairfax County students return for in-person learning four days per week

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Select Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) students began four days of in-person instruction on Tuesday.

Students who have been identified as having the “greatest learning challenges” in grades Pre-K through 12 began returning on April 6. The rest of the selected students will return on April 13.

FCPS says it was able to expand in-person learning due to the CDC reducing the social distancing requirement of 6 feet to 3 feet in classroom settings.

“We have to still abide by the social distancing issues,” said Lucy Caldwell, Director of News & Information for FCPS. “We are continuing to look for ways that we can get more kids back into the school.”

The schools will begin offering four days of in-person instruction to Pre-K through twelfth-grade families who are currently attending two days in person on April 20.