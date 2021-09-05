Fairfax County social worker arrested for unlawful filming of minor

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A social worker has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies for recording a juvenile in his home.

Clifton resident Henry Pacheco, 64, was charged with two counts of unlawful filming of a minor and one count of attempted unlawful filming of a minor.

Officers were notified by the victim on Aug. 23, when she reported the filming that occurred many years ago. Pacheco first met the victim ten years ago, when he was employed as a social worker providing services for the victims’ family. Detectives believe Pacheco began grooming the victim’s family by offering vacations and gifts.

The victim told police there were three occasions where she found recording devices hidden in Pacheco’s home when she was undressing.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Pacheco’s home and vehicle earlier this week and recovered multiple pieces of electronic and digital evidence.

The investigation is still ongoing, with detectives continuing to review the recovered evidence. Criminal offenses are confined to Pacheco’s home at this time.

Fairfax County Police are asking anyone who has information about the case, or who has had inappropriate encounters with Pacheco, to call the Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3.