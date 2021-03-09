Fairfax County seeks public feedback on dog parks

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County officials hope to see possible expansion and development for dog parks in the area and they want to hear from the community about what they’d like to see.

A study was initiated in 2019 to recommend strategies such as maintenance improvement, dog park rules being better enforced, and the county consolidating all information related to dog parks and dog classes. Official’s hope that with proper feedback, some of these strategies can be executed.

Adam Wynn, Landscape Architect/Planner for Fairfax Park Authority said,

“So what we did was we looked for either gap in the county and we accomplished that by looking at a couple of different things. Geographic distribution, are there certain areas in the county that has more dog parks than others? Then we looked at drive time. We found out through our survey that most folks will be willing to drive 20 minutes to a dog park.”

Some of the key recommendations in the study include the following:

At least one new dog park should be created by 2025.

The Park Authority should carry out an inventory of existing privately owned and publicly accessible dog parks and prioritize this effort in the Bailey’s (Bailey’s Crossroads) and Jefferson (Seven Corners and Falls Church) planning districts. Neither of those districts currently has a Park Authority-run dog park.

Fairfax County should consolidate all information related to dog parks, dog classes, and dog-related events hosted by the Park Authority; dog park volunteer information; donation opportunities; and dog-owner requirements (such as vaccinations and rabies clinics) into a single webpage.

New dog parks should have separate areas for large and small dogs.

Maintenance needs to be improved.

The Park Authority should encourage the formation of dog park volunteer teams.

The county should consider using a portion of revenues from dog licensing fees to support dog parks.

Rules don’t need to be changed but do need to be better enforced.

Comments can be submitted online or to the Fairfax County Park Authority’s email.