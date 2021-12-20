Police: Fairfax County security officer arrested after assaulting student

CENTREVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County school security officer has been arrested after assaulting a middle school student.

Police said that the assault took place around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at Stone Middle School. The school resource officer responded to a classroom after he was notified of the assault. A “verbal altercation” between the student and Lamar Hardy of Centreville escalated — Hardy assaulted the victim, and both fell on the ground.

According to police, Hardy restrained the victim and brought him into the hallway before releasing him. Both went back into the classroom, and another school employee reported the incident.

Police said that no injuries were reported. Hardy has been arrested for this incident.