Fairfax County schools facing backlash after high school bingo activity

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) are facing backlash after a high school lesson plan included an activity called “Privilege Bingo,” including several demographics that were marked as privileged.

The activity had military children listed as “privileged.” Other options in the activity included being white, Christian or male. FCPS said that the activity has since been revised.

“We are very appreciative of the contributions that our military connected students and staff make in our classrooms every day and are proud of the many schools designated as Purple Star schools by the Commonwealth of Virginia in recognition of the support for military connected families,” the school system said in a statement.