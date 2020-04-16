Fairfax County Schools cancel first week of distance learning due to technical issues

We failed to properly train the staff, we failed to properly communicate the expectations for setting up the blackboard system securely

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County Public Schools had to cancel their first week of distance learning due to technical issues.

FCPS announced the cancellation of teacher led classes for the remainder of the week on Thursday. A school board meeting was held to talk about the issue and what steps would be made moving forward, however FCPS has decided to put a pause on distance learning until Monday April 20. According to school officials, Blackboard, the system used for distance learning, has had several recent outages that have disrupted classes.

Sloan Presidio, Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services said “We failed to properly train the staff, we failed to properly communicate the expectations for setting up the blackboard system securely, and we failed to monitor the implementation and that’s the bottom line.”

Superintendent Scott Brabrand said FCPS is working closely with Blackboard’s technical team to address these issues.