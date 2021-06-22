Fairfax County school board approves boundary change

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County School Board has approved a boundary adjustment that will change the attendance areas of elementary schools within the Justice High School Pyramid.

This plan will transfer about 160 students from areas within Falls Church from Glen Forest Elementary School to Sleepy Hollow Elementary School. The goal is to reduce overcrowding at Glen Forest, which has nearly 1,100 students.

Ricardy Anderson with the Fairfax County School Board said, “Traffic will be positively impacted which will reduce the needs for busing because we know that has been a significant issue for Glen Forest for the past several years. Before the board is a modified version of the option that was provided May 20th and it is reflective of the communities input.”

Board members said this is plan will also transfer over 200 students from Glen Forest to Parklawn and 33 students from Parklawn to Belvedere, and 35 students from Belvedere to Bailey’s and Bailey’s Upper.

While the school board passed a motion to reduce the negative impact on families in the Sleepy Hollow community, parents in that neighborhood are unhappy with the lack of community engagement. The board approved a revised plan that was only made public hours before the meeting.